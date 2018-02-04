Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Quavo, Ronda Rousey, Floyd Mayweather & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
Headkrack & Da brat were at it again for the “Flow & Go!” They rapped about Quavo and his fight with a jeweler, Ronda Rousey, Floyd Mayweather and much more! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
