Black Tony Has Questions For Rock-T About The Super Bowl Halftime Show [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony was trifling again and missing from work on a Friday. He was very upset and had many questions for Rock-T about this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, which is very much lacking in Gucci Mane appearances. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

