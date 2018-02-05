The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Has Questions For Rock-T About The Super Bowl Halftime Show [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Black Tony was trifling again and missing from work on a Friday. He was very upset and had many questions for Rock-T about this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, which is very much lacking in Gucci Mane appearances. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Is Giving Out Flu Shots Out Of A Mini-Van [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Is Selling Police Horses To Women Who Want New Hair [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Has To Battle Roaches To Escape Woman’s House [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Memorable Super Bowl Halftimes: A Look Back

10 photos Launch gallery

Memorable Super Bowl Halftimes: A Look Back

Continue reading Memorable Super Bowl Halftimes: A Look Back

Memorable Super Bowl Halftimes: A Look Back

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 4 days ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 4 days ago
02.01.18
Weird News| Charles Barkley Says There’s No Such…
 4 days ago
02.01.18
Doctors Warn: Stop Wearing Makeup While You Exercise…
 4 days ago
02.01.18
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 5 days ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 6 days ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 1 week ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 1 week ago
01.28.18
31 items
Style Icon: Anthony Hamilton
 1 week ago
01.27.18
18 items
Star Transformation: J. Cole
 1 week ago
01.27.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 2 weeks ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 2 weeks ago
01.23.18
Photos