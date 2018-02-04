Prank Call: Store Manager Tries To Calm Employee Screaming About “Dinero” [EXCLUSIVE]

In this Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. plays the assistant manager of a store calling another store to check the reference a man named Julio Del Foolio wrote on his job application. Julio Del Foolio keeps screaming about his dinero, and demanding that his old job pay him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

