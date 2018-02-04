YouTube’s Logan Paul Is At It Again By Going After Cardi B

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

YouTube’s Logan Paul Is At It Again By Going After Cardi B

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

YouTube star Logan Paul stepped into more mess on Wednesday (Jan. 31) after he made an ill-advised comment on Cardi B’s Instagram post.

The rapper posted a picture of her posing on the Grammy red carpet with the caption, “They trinna crucify me like they did Christ.”

That prompted Paul to respond with, “Lawls you telling me.”

Hundreds of Cardi got at Paul in her comment section and skewered the controversial star, who last month created an insensitive vlog about Japan’s “Suicide Forest.”

“@loganpaul so, the bigoted white boy, trying to hog some fairy dust from the successful Latina?! Opportunistic trash,” wrote one Instagram user. “@loganpaul you’re sick in the head. Go away you old lady lookin ass,” said another fan. Paul wasn’t safe on Twitter either, as users thrashed him for his inappropriate comment. “Somebody come get Logan Paul out from Cardi B’s comments,” said @abetrod.

Cardi has yet to respond to Paul’s comments. After posting video of a suicide last December, Paul was lambasted by the media, despite issuing several apologies. He went on hiatus and then returned Jan. 24 with a video about suicide prevention. This week, he sat down with “Good Morning America’s” Michael Strahan for his first public interview since the debacle.

“It’s been tough because ironically I’m being told to commit suicide myself,” said an emotional Paul during the interview. “Millions of people literally telling me they hate me, to go die in a fire. The most horrible, horrific things.”

View Cardi’s post below.

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Kevin Mazur, Fox, and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Axelle, Bauer-Griffin, and Getty Images

Third Picture Courtesy of Instagram and EURweb

First through Third Tweet and Fourth through Seventh Picture Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 3 days ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 3 days ago
02.01.18
Weird News| Charles Barkley Says There’s No Such…
 3 days ago
02.01.18
Doctors Warn: Stop Wearing Makeup While You Exercise…
 3 days ago
02.01.18
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 4 days ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 5 days ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 1 week ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 1 week ago
01.28.18
31 items
Style Icon: Anthony Hamilton
 1 week ago
01.27.18
18 items
Star Transformation: J. Cole
 1 week ago
01.27.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 2 weeks ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 2 weeks ago
01.23.18
Photos