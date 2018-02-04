YouTube’s Logan Paul Is At It Again By Going After Cardi B

YouTube star Logan Paul stepped into more mess on Wednesday (Jan. 31) after he made an ill-advised comment on Cardi B’s Instagram post.

The rapper posted a picture of her posing on the Grammy red carpet with the caption, “They trinna crucify me like they did Christ.”

That prompted Paul to respond with, “Lawls you telling me.”

Hundreds of Cardi got at Paul in her comment section and skewered the controversial star, who last month created an insensitive vlog about Japan’s “Suicide Forest.”

“@loganpaul so, the bigoted white boy, trying to hog some fairy dust from the successful Latina?! Opportunistic trash,” wrote one Instagram user. “@loganpaul you’re sick in the head. Go away you old lady lookin ass,” said another fan. Paul wasn’t safe on Twitter either, as users thrashed him for his inappropriate comment. “Somebody come get Logan Paul out from Cardi B’s comments,” said @abetrod.

Cardi has yet to respond to Paul’s comments. After posting video of a suicide last December, Paul was lambasted by the media, despite issuing several apologies. He went on hiatus and then returned Jan. 24 with a video about suicide prevention. This week, he sat down with “Good Morning America’s” Michael Strahan for his first public interview since the debacle.

“It’s been tough because ironically I’m being told to commit suicide myself,” said an emotional Paul during the interview. “Millions of people literally telling me they hate me, to go die in a fire. The most horrible, horrific things.”

View Cardi’s post below.

logan paul commenting on cardi b’s ig stop playing the victim you filmed a dead body without a care pic.twitter.com/LHVbY70jWm — liv (@peachylike) January 31, 2018

Somebody come get Logan Paul out from Cardi B’s comments 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/Fbxbb3Hjkg — dria (@abetrod) January 31, 2018

@KEEMSTAR lmao look at this logan paul commented on cardi b’s post and not even 10 mins, ppl are asking him to stfu lmao pic.twitter.com/ZCpQVvnsWT — Jon (@inkandjon) January 31, 2018

