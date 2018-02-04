BHM Nightmare: Becky And Her Pet Rat Rapping On The NYC Subway

2 reads Leave a comment
BuzzFeed reporter Sylvia Obell shared this cringe-worthy story of a rapping White girl and her pet rat.
I don’t usually do this but I got a STORY to tell y’all about some bullshit that happened on my commute home. Gather round.
— Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) February 2, 2018
So I was on the C train minding my black ass business on this black ass first day of black history month when I started to hear some annoying sound through my headphones
— Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) February 2, 2018
I look up and see a white girl in her teens dressed like she bout to audition for a Missy Elliott video walking back and forth chanting something. I press pause and realize she’s (attempting to rap) the worst freestyle I have ever heard in my life. pic.twitter.com/CreGvFyJt9
— Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) February 2, 2018
I start to turn my volume back up so I can ignore a white person disrespecting hip hop a mere 18 hours into BHM but then I hear her say something about saving the RATS in nyc. pic.twitter.com/su8vJYwyhH
— Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) February 2, 2018
Her: “They’re harmless I know because I have a rat on my shoulder”
Me: pic.twitter.com/u0oj2SfrN1
— Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) February 2, 2018
I take a closer look and realize SHE HAS A DAMN RAT ON HER SHOULDER! WHAT IN THE CAUCASIAN HELL!!! pic.twitter.com/XVb4KYYY1Y
— Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) February 2, 2018