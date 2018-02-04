Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

BHM Nightmare: Becky And Her Pet Rat Rapping On The NYC Subway

“This was not MLK’s dream.”

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Garbage Can At Illuminated Subway Station

Source: Jerry Hong / EyeEm / Getty

BuzzFeed reporter Sylvia Obell shared this cringe-worthy story of a rapping White girl and her pet rat.

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 3 days ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 3 days ago
02.01.18
Weird News| Charles Barkley Says There’s No Such…
 3 days ago
02.01.18
Doctors Warn: Stop Wearing Makeup While You Exercise…
 3 days ago
02.01.18
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 4 days ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 5 days ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 1 week ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 1 week ago
01.28.18
31 items
Style Icon: Anthony Hamilton
 1 week ago
01.27.18
18 items
Star Transformation: J. Cole
 1 week ago
01.27.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 2 weeks ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 2 weeks ago
01.23.18
Photos