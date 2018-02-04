Feature Story
Oh Say Can You Sing! Top 8 National Anthem Performances At The Super Bowl

If it didn't move you to tears, it wasn't right.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Whitney Houston Sings National Anthem At Super Bowl XXV

Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty

In recent years, the U.S. national anthem has been up for debate due to protests from athletes on social issues.

But no matter what you think of the demonstrations, a great singer could have you standing, jumping for joy or just plain catching the spirit.

With the Super Bowl coming up on Sunday, many folks are anticipating Pink‘s take on “The Star-Spangled Banner.” She has a lot to live up to.

Some of the greatest singers of our generation have brought new life to the song and a creative approach could cement your name in history.

Swipe through to watch our top picks for the well known song, and let us know if you agree on Twitter and Facebook!

