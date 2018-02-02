He Shoots, He Scores: Steph & Ayesha Curry Expecting Baby Number 3

Congrats are in order for the Currys!

Chef extraordinaire and mama Ayesha Curry took to Instagram to reveal she and her husband, NBA champ Steph Curry, are expecting baby number 3.

The Cover Girl donned a ‘Preggers’ tee in the new photo, captioned, “Heyyyy how did this happen?! . Curry party of 5. Feeling very blessed… and very sick. Yippie! #curryfor3 ”

The Golden State couple, who have been married for 7 years, already share two daughters together, Riley 5 and Ryan 2.

Mi familia 😍😍😍😍😍 A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Jan 2, 2018 at 9:59pm PST

Are they aiming for a whole starting line up? We will see.

Congrats to the family!

