He Shoots, He Scores: Steph & Ayesha Curry Expecting Baby Number 3

The Curry fam is expanding their squad by 1.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Congrats are in order for the Currys!

Chef extraordinaire and mama Ayesha Curry took to Instagram to reveal she and her husband, NBA champ Steph Curry, are expecting baby number 3.

The Cover Girl donned a ‘Preggers’ tee in the new photo, captioned, “Heyyyy how did this happen?!🤷🏽‍♀️. Curry party of 5. Feeling very blessed… and very sick. Yippie! #curryfor3 😍🤰🏽

The Golden State couple, who have been married for 7 years, already share two daughters together, Riley 5 and Ryan 2.

Mi familia 😍😍😍😍😍

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

Are they aiming for a whole starting line up? We will see.

Congrats to the family!

