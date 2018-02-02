Meek Mill’s Infamous ‘Dreams & Nightmares’ Will Intro The Eagles At The Super Bowl

“If you’re going to go with a Philly song, that’s the one you’re going with.” Brandon Graham

We’ve seen the videos in the locker room, we’ve seen the team warming up pre-game during the playoffs, and now “Dreams and Nightmares” will introduce our birds in the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Related: Iconic Social Media Moments From The Philadelphia Eagles Championship Celebration

“It just gets us going,” Derek Barnett of the Eagles told NFL.com. “It gives us good energy. Just a little extra juice.”

Players like Malcolm Jenkins, Vinny Curry, and Jalen Mills showed support of Meek at the rally held in Philadelphia after Meek’s sentencing.

There is no doubt that the song represents so many layers of Philly and is giving the team an extra ‘boost’ of energy, but even under his current situation, Meek is motivated by the team.

“It really lifted my spirit to hear the team rally around my songs because that’s why I make music—to inspire others and bring people together,” the rapper said in a statement. “The Eagles have also motivated me with the way they’ve overcome tough situations and injuries to succeed this year.”

Just this week, Meek Mill’s lawyers have filed two motions of recusal Of Judge Brinkley:

“one which claims that she has taken an “inappropriate interest” in the rapper’s selection of management, and another which cites a reported FBI investigation into her conduct.”