The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

#MeToo: Why Sexual Assault Victims Don’t Come Forward Right Away (Or Ever) [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 33 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

These days, conversations about sexual assault and rape have taken more center stage in society and culture. A super underreported crime, most women have been assaulted or harassed in their lifetime. Recently, women in Hollywood have been coming forward to tell decades-old stories have suffering under sexual harassment, rape and intimidation from the most powerful forces in the business.

Because of how underreported sexual assault is, society has undergone a transformation with the way we handle allegations. Rarely do cases make it to court (women are often fired or threatened for making allegations), so they end up being tried in the court of the public. Is it unfair for these cases to play out in the public, and for people to be punished on the basis of accusations? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Psychic Wayne On The Deal With Russell Simmons & Sexual Assault Accusations [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED:  How True Are These New Allegations Against Russell Simmons? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Special K’s Tips For Avoiding A Sexual Harassment Case [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

19 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Continue reading Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 21 hours ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 22 hours ago
02.01.18
Weird News| Charles Barkley Says There’s No Such…
 1 day ago
02.01.18
Doctors Warn: Stop Wearing Makeup While You Exercise…
 1 day ago
02.01.18
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 2 days ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 3 days ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 5 days ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 5 days ago
01.28.18
31 items
Style Icon: Anthony Hamilton
 6 days ago
01.27.18
18 items
Star Transformation: J. Cole
 6 days ago
01.27.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Photos