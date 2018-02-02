Man Tattoos Social Security Number On Face, Then Commits Armed Robbery [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of “Who Done It,” a woman named Nesha takes on the challenge of guessing the ethnicity of the perpetrator of some crimes selected by Headkrack. This round featured a ton of trick questions, including a man who tattooed his social security number on his face before committing a series of armed robberies. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

