Gary's Tea: Does Beyonce Feel Some Type Of Way About JHud Playing Aretha Franklin? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted 35 mins ago
Aretha Franklin hand-selected Jennifer Hudson to play her in her biopic. But according to Gary With Da Tea, fellow diva and former “Dreamgirls” castmate Beyonce may not be so happy for JHud’s big role. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

