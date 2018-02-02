Chad Johnson: Kirk Cousins WILL Be a Part of the Browns

CLEVELAND — It’s no secret Chad Johnson has maintained a close relationship with his former coach, Hue Jackson. And now the artist formerly known as Ochocinco is claiming to have inside info when it comes to Jackson’s current team.

As he is wont to do, Johnson caused a stir on social media on Thursday when he tweeted that the Cleveland Browns would land free agent-to-be Kirk Cousins this offseason. Johnson didn’t present the post as an opinion, but rather a fact, stating “I said it first.”

Kirk Cousins is going to Cleveland w/ a squad of extremely good receivers, don’t listen to any sources out there, i said it first‼️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 1, 2018

There has been a lot of smoke lately regarding the prospect of Cousins coming to Cleveland. On the latest edition of ‘The ThomaHawk Show’ podcast, Browns left tackle Joe Thomas proclaimed Cleveland the front-runner to land the Washington Redskins quarterback, who is slated to become a free agent this offseason.

According to Thomas, while other teams might be more attractive from a competitive standpoint, the Browns’ projected $110 million in cap space could give them an unbeatable advantage.

“My Nostradamus prediction is coming true. This just puts the Browns one step closer to signing Kirk Cousins,” Thomas said, referring to the Redskins’ agreed-upon trade to acquire Alex Smith from the Kansas City Chiefs. “This makes it easy because now the Redskins won’t franchise [tag] him and it’ll become a bidding war.

