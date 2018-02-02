Feature Story
Michelle Obama Hits Up The Ellen Show & Lets Her Competitive, Shady Side Shine Bright

You've got to love Mrs. Obama for keeping it real.

While visiting Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show, our forever First Lady Michelle Obama mentioned the good ol’ days, chillin’ at home, that awkward gift exchange with Melania Trump, and she even reminded Ellen who’s top dog. Watch up top!

Most of the nation, minus some Donald Trump supporters, are mourning the end of Barack Obama's presidency – but he's not the only Obama the country will sorely miss. Michelle Obama changed the game for First Ladies, Black ladies and women as a whole. Check out these ten reasons why we'll always be thankful for the flyest FLOTUS ever, Michelle Obama.

