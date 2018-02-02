Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

February Is Finally Here And Folks Are Overly Excited About The End Of January

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 33 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
celebration and greeting cards concept, Happy new year 2018 written with Sparkle firework on fireworks with dark background

Source: Photographer is my life. / Getty

Hello February! Is it just us, or does it feel like January lasted longer than all of 2017.

Some of us aren’t excited about the responsibilities that come with the first of the month:

But others feel like January 2018 was a lifetime in itself:

https://twitter.com/chuuzus/status/959092268987834369

Are you team “Thank God January is done!” or “Ugh, it’s the first of the month?”

Hit the flip for more “January Is Over/Finally February” celebrations.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 21 hours ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 22 hours ago
02.01.18
Weird News| Charles Barkley Says There’s No Such…
 1 day ago
02.01.18
Doctors Warn: Stop Wearing Makeup While You Exercise…
 1 day ago
02.01.18
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 2 days ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 3 days ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 5 days ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 5 days ago
01.28.18
31 items
Style Icon: Anthony Hamilton
 6 days ago
01.27.18
18 items
Star Transformation: J. Cole
 6 days ago
01.27.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Photos