Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Kim Kardashian Sends Valentines To Her Haters

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 35 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
#BlogHer16 Experts Among Us Conference

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Kim Kardashian is prepping for Valentine’s Day by sending V-Day cards to her lovers and her haters. She’s made a list and checked it twice and it appears everyone is getting a card this month.

Kim Kardashian posted a video of her Valentine’s Day list and she’s broken them down into three categories. The red category is for everyone she absolutely loves. They’ll probably be getting extremely large gifts. The middle category are for her friends and the blue category is for her haters. Some names found in blue include her former BFF Blac Chyna, Bette Midler, Wendy Williams and Taylor Swift.

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 21 hours ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 22 hours ago
02.01.18
Weird News| Charles Barkley Says There’s No Such…
 1 day ago
02.01.18
Doctors Warn: Stop Wearing Makeup While You Exercise…
 1 day ago
02.01.18
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 2 days ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 3 days ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 5 days ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 5 days ago
01.28.18
31 items
Style Icon: Anthony Hamilton
 6 days ago
01.27.18
18 items
Star Transformation: J. Cole
 6 days ago
01.27.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Photos