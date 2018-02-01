News
Home > News

French Montana Reveals That Max B Will Be Released From Prison This Year

The rapper is excited for his friend to come back home

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Time Warner Cable Studios And Revolt Bring the Music Revolution

Source: Eugene Gologursky / Getty

Max B is reportedly set to be released from prison later on this year, at least that’s what his longtime friend French Montana is telling us.

The “Unforgettable” rapper posted a photo of the Silver Surfer on Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, “Wavyyyy in the joint! Can’t wait till u get home this year.” French didn’t give any concrete details about when Max is supposed to be released, but the promise of “this year” is obviously getting people very excited.

Wavyyyy in the joint!!! Can’t wait till u get home this year 🙏 #wavycrocket

A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on

French Montana just recently talked with BET last month, going into detail about his relationship with Max B. “He’s one person that definitely I learned from, and I feel like he’s one person that’s gifted, probably the most gifted person that I’ve met when it comes to music. When he caught his case and the judge gave him 75 years and I was right there with him in the courthouse, he just turned around and looked at me. He took it on the chin like a man. Every time you speak to him, his spirit’s so positive.”

In 2016, it was announced that Max had entered a plea agreement that significantly shortened Max’s original 75-year sentence from 2009, which included since-dropped charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

We’ll find out soon enough whether or not Max B is really coming home this year, but if that is the case, there will be a lot of people happily waiting for his arrival.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 13 hours ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 13 hours ago
02.01.18
Weird News| Charles Barkley Says There’s No Such…
 16 hours ago
02.01.18
Doctors Warn: Stop Wearing Makeup While You Exercise…
 16 hours ago
02.01.18
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 2 days ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 3 days ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 5 days ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 5 days ago
01.28.18
31 items
Style Icon: Anthony Hamilton
 6 days ago
01.27.18
18 items
Star Transformation: J. Cole
 6 days ago
01.27.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Photos