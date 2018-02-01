News
Home > News

Okayyyyy, Quincy: Legend Quincy Jones Throws Shade At Taylor Swift’s Songwriting

Quincy wants songs, not hooks!

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 9 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Upstream Music Fest + Summit 2017

Source: Suzi Pratt / Getty

Quincy Jones is an absolute legend who has produced some of the most iconic albums of all time. In a recent interview with GQ, the producer talked about a bunch of different things including working with Frank Sinatra and the fact that he apparently has 22 girlfriends. At one point in the conversation, Jones discusses modern music, and dishes out some adoration for artists like Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Drake, and Mary J. Blige.

When Quincy was asked about Taylor Swift, though, he wasn’t exactly giving out his praises. He said to GQ, “We need more songs, man. F**king songs, not hooks.” When he was asked about what might be missing from Swift’s music, Jones replied, “Knowing what you’re doing. You know what I mean? Since I was a little kid, I’ve always heard the people that don’t wanna do the work. It takes work, man. The only place you find success before work is the dictionary, and that’s alphabetical.”

He also talks about the importance of a good song saying, “I’ll figure something out. Man, the song is the sh*t—that’s what people don’t realize. A great song can make the worst singer in the world a star. A bad song can’t be saved by the three best singers in the world. I learned that 50 years ago.”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 13 hours ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 13 hours ago
02.01.18
Weird News| Charles Barkley Says There’s No Such…
 16 hours ago
02.01.18
Doctors Warn: Stop Wearing Makeup While You Exercise…
 16 hours ago
02.01.18
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 2 days ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 3 days ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 5 days ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 5 days ago
01.28.18
31 items
Style Icon: Anthony Hamilton
 6 days ago
01.27.18
18 items
Star Transformation: J. Cole
 6 days ago
01.27.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Photos