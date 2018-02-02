Russ Parr Morning Show
Home > Russ Parr Morning Show

Angela Rye Encourges The Responsible & Constructive Use Of Platforms

Written By: RPMS Staff

Posted 29 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Journalist and broadcaster Angela Rye aired her new show no BET called Angela Rye’s State of The Union  and featured Congresswoman Maxine Waters as the one to give the response to the Presidents speech. Many people were happy with the broadcast which caused great conversation about change.

“So the feed back has been wonderful. I don’t know if I’m more excited about all the great compliments or by the fact that people are really talking about getting engaged and asking questions. Obviously it’s the latter but I still like the compliments,” explained Rye.

Using her platform to motivate and educated people has been an important job to Rye. “To me being able to use platforms, Russ you’ve been doing this for so long, you know exactly what I’m talking  about,” expressed Rye. “If we don’t use our platforms responsibly and constructively then we have failed our people.”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 21 hours ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 22 hours ago
02.01.18
Weird News| Charles Barkley Says There’s No Such…
 1 day ago
02.01.18
Doctors Warn: Stop Wearing Makeup While You Exercise…
 1 day ago
02.01.18
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 2 days ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 3 days ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 5 days ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 5 days ago
01.28.18
31 items
Style Icon: Anthony Hamilton
 6 days ago
01.27.18
18 items
Star Transformation: J. Cole
 6 days ago
01.27.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Photos