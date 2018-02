Via | HipHopDX

Sony Pictures is in early negotiations with Moroccan-born, Belgium-raised directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to bring Bad Boys III (Bad Boys For Life) to the big screen, according to Deadline. Production could begin as soon as August.

The original installment of the film, which starred Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, was released in 1995, and helped launch both actors’ careers to a new level.

