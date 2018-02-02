Quavo Accused Of Assault & Robbery At Grammy After Party

Quavo Accused Of Assault & Robbery At Grammy After Party

Quavo allegedly beat the hell out of a famed jeweler Sunday night after the Grammy’s.

It looks like Quavo might be in a little trouble with the law. According to TMZ, the Migos rapper allegedly beat the hell out of a famous jeweler during a Grammys after party at 1Oak nightclub in NYC.

The alleged victim, Eric the Jeweler, reported the incident Tuesday morning to law enforcement. Sources say Eric and the Migos were in the club early Monday morning, around 4:30 AM, when smack talk over money Quavo allegedly owed Eric turned physical. Eric told cops he got jumped by Quavo and another man who was partying with the group. However, sources say that the “other man” wasn’t Offset or Takeoff though.

