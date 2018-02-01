‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies

The #BlackExcellence of this film just continues to break records!

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 4 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Black Panther premiere

Source: Getty / Getty

Although it seemed like the time would never come, we are now just a few weeks away from the highly-anticipated premiere of Black Panther. With fans already planning their outfit choices and pre-game plans for the film’s premiere, the pre-sale tickets are breaking records with each passing day.

Per Variety, movie tickets website Fandango is reporting that the anticipation for Black Panther has reached a relative frenzy, as pre-sales for the film are topping all previous superhero movies. In late January it was projected that Black Panther could see an opening weekend within the $100-$120 million range. Early reviews have been stellar, which is likely one reason for such record-breaking advanced sales.

Via Variety:

Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” is outpacing all superhero movies in advance ticket sales for Fandango’s online tickets service, eclipsing 2016’s “Batman v Superman.” Fandango reported Wednesday that “Black Panther” had topped daily ticket sales in the wake of its world premiere and first screenings on Monday night — even though it doesn’t open in theaters until Feb. 16.

According to a Fandango survey of more than 1,000 “Black Panther” moviegoers: 97% are looking forward to a different kind of superhero movie; 95% look forward to the film’s positive messages; 93% said they couldn’t wait to see Chadwick Boseman in his own “Black Panther” movie after seeing him in “Captain America: Civil War;” 86% are excited to see the film’s all-female guards/warriors, the Dora Milaje; and 85% are intrigued by the film’s exotic setting in the mythical African kingdom of Wakanda.

“The buzz on ‘Black Panther’ is electric,” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis said. “Early screening audiences say it is one of Marvel’s best movies ever, and the positive word-of-mouth is helping drive the movie’s spectacular advance ticket sales.”

With a Hollywood premiere that was full of #BlackExcellence coupled with the official start of Black History Month, expect those opening weekend projections to be a little off because Black Panther will likely have a higher opening weekend profit than currently predicted.

We at HB certainly can’t wait to get our tickets and see the magic for ourselves!

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah LaBelle, Killed In Car Crash

Reclaiming Her Time! Maxine Waters Tore Into Trumo In BET State Od The Union Response

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 4 hours ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 5 hours ago
02.01.18
Weird News| Charles Barkley Says There’s No Such…
 8 hours ago
02.01.18
Doctors Warn: Stop Wearing Makeup While You Exercise…
 8 hours ago
02.01.18
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 1 day ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 2 days ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 4 days ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 4 days ago
01.28.18
31 items
Style Icon: Anthony Hamilton
 5 days ago
01.27.18
18 items
Star Transformation: J. Cole
 5 days ago
01.27.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Photos