Black History Month
Home > Black History Month

The Power Of Protest: Should The Monuments Be Taken Down?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Protesters and counter-demonstrators clashing on the streets of Charlottesville, VA plunged the college town into the national spotlight last August.

Abhorrent acts of violence ultimately led to the deaths of anti-protester Heather Heyer and two law enforcement officials.

Both prior to and post the devastation that erupted in response to the “Unite the Right” rally, Charlottesville was the focus of many White Nationalists and members of Alt-Right groups over the removal of a Confederate statue of Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park.

In 2016 the City Council of Charlottesville voted to have the monument removed. Since then several torch-lit rallies have popped up at the park protesting the Council’s decision.

Not long after the tragedy in Charlottesville, protests were held in Richmond, Virginia over the removal of the capital city’s Confederate monuments. However, unlike the turbulence in Charlottesville, the Richmond protests were non-violent.

Robert Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia.

Source: Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For now, the statues still remain and the wounds are beginning to heal. The historic election of Nikuyah Walker, Charlottesville’s first African-American woman to the office of Mayor is proof of that.

However, the debate continues. Should the monuments be removed or do they have a place in history in our parks and public spaces?

This February, we focus on the Power of Protest and what it means to our nation. Radio One Richmond’s Community Clovia, Cam Cooper, and Chelsea Lemore take both sides of the “Monumental Debate.” See our discussion above.

Where do you stand? Should the monuments be taken down?

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

State Of Emergency Declared In Virginia Over Violent White National Protests

10 photos Launch gallery

State Of Emergency Declared In Virginia Over Violent White National Protests

Continue reading State Of Emergency Declared In Virginia Over Violent White National Protests

State Of Emergency Declared In Virginia Over Violent White National Protests

Latest…

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Weird News| Charles Barkley Says There’s No Such…
 5 hours ago
02.01.18
Doctors Warn: Stop Wearing Makeup While You Exercise…
 5 hours ago
02.01.18
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 1 day ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 2 days ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 4 days ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 4 days ago
01.28.18
31 items
Style Icon: Anthony Hamilton
 5 days ago
01.27.18
18 items
Star Transformation: J. Cole
 5 days ago
01.27.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 2 weeks ago
01.19.18
Photos