Ayo & Teo On How Usher Helped Kick-Start Their Careers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Hip-hop dance duo Ayo & Teo came through to the morning show! They talked about garnering millions of views on their dancing videos. Ayo recalls starting off dancing as early as 1 year old, when his grandma gifted him a radio. He looks back on the Step-Up movies, and some other dance films that inspired them. They talk about how Usher was the first one to reach out to them and fly them out of their Michigan hometown for the BET Awards and a music video.

Teo explains why he likes to have a mask on, and they talk about their new song, “Like Us.” They talk about making dance videos in Waffle House, why they don’t do too many tutorials, and all the new music they have coming our way. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

