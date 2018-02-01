Sage Steele Gives Her Thoughts on Jemele Hill

Some may think that just because ESPN’s Jemele Hill is known for her outspokenness, don’t assume that she’ll be responding to workplace drama from fellow associate Sage Steele who came for in a profile on Refinery 29

In the piece, Steele spoke about the attacks many of her fellow broadcasters have received on social media – like Barstool’s war-of-words with Sam Ponder – when she was asked about Hill:

“I think Jemele is a completely different story in that she put that onto herself of her own volition. Sam had been attacked,” says Steele. “I think that’s an important distinction.”

In truth, she acknowledges that it’s not that simple. While social media can be a powerful tool, Steele says:

“We’re all afraid to comment on things in general these days because you don’t want anyone to take it the wrong way… I just think we’re in very tough times. And I will say this, it’s not a lack of supporting Jemele, it’s simply, I just try to abide by the rules.” She says she now tries to follow Chad the PR professional’s advice to “‘just don’t push send.’ And it has proven to be a pretty wise decision in most cases recently.”

Well, you know that comment was a hot button topic on social media. However, when one Twitter user wrote she was feinin’ for Hill’s comeback, Jemele dropped a load of disappointment on her and others, so to speak.

“As is my policy in general, anything i have to say regarding a colleague, I will say to them privately. Also: I’m not in the business of policing my colleagues opinions because I rarely care that much.”

As is my policy in general, anything i have to say regarding a colleague, I will say to them privately. Also: I’m not in the business of policing my colleagues opinions because I rarely care that much. https://t.co/4bXSUWadqS — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 31, 2018

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Joe Scarnici and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Lou Rocco and Getty Images

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb