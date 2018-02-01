Porsha Williams Claps Back at Kandi Burruss

Porsha Williams Claps Back at Kandi Burruss

Yesterday on “Dish Nation,” host Porsha Williams responded to the drama on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” after finding out that Kandi Burruss only invited Williams to her Essence cover party “begrudgingly.”

“I accepted the invitation because if you are trying to get to a better place with somebody and they invite you somewhere, especially something special like this, I felt like I needed to go to show my support as an effort towards doing better in our relationship. And once I got there, I still kind of was like ‘Okay, I know this is going to be a little awkward’ but then watching the show last night I was like ‘This girl’s so petty. It was just like beyond pathetic, beyond classless. I thought it was ridiculous.”

“I wish I hadn’t gone, I tell you that much. When I looked at it I was like, ‘Damn.’ And then plus, I didn’t know that she was giving the invitation begrudgingly. Like, ‘Oh I’m going to invite her so she can see what winning looks like.’ Baby, you’re not the only one getting blessed, honey. And I already thought she thought she was better than me and better than other people and now I see. That’s not humble, sweetie.”

 “Check your attitude. I know exactly what winning looks like, this is it right here. Blessed and highly favored!”

ABOUT DISH NATION:

“Dish Nation” is a daily half-hour entertainment news program that features the hottest radio teams from around the country, offering their fresh and outrageous perspectives on breaking celebrity and pop culture news.   Each weekday, the talented teams from Atlanta and Los Angeles offer exclusive stories from “Dish Nation” insiders as they report the scoop on celebrity couples, entertainment news, trending pop culture moments and even what happened on your favorite reality shows. In addition, celebrity guests often drop by to share their latest dish and opinions. Produced by FOX Television Stations and distributed by Twentieth Television, Vinny Rutherford serves as “Dish Nation’s” Executive Producer. “Dish Nation’s” radio teams include Atlanta’s Rickey Smiley Morning Show, heard locally on Atlanta’s WHTA and syndicated in over 60 markets nationwide, headed by Rickey Smiley, with Headkrack, Rock-T, Gary with da Tea, Da Brat, and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, Porsha Williams.

