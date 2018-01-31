Over It: The Congressional Black Caucus’ Shadiest Moments At Trump’s SOTU

On Tuesday, Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address to Congress and it was filled with savage meme-worthy moments.

All of the shade was courtesy of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) who was already over Trump from the start. This past week, 45 has been bragging about how Black unemployment rates are down under his presidency. The CBC shut that down real quick, letting it be known that Obama probably had more to do with the lowering rates.

The black unemployment rate fell from 16.5% to 7.8% from January 2011 –January 2017. Now it’s 6.8%. Thank President Obama – not @realDonaldTrump. #ThanksObama #AYearofTrump — Black Caucus (@OfficialCBC) January 30, 2018

Next, the CBC arranged a well executed wardrobe coordination where they wore West African kente cloth. This was a way to protest Trump’s “sh*thole country” remarks about Haiti and parts of Africa.

Many of our members attended the #SOTU to stare racism in the face. Both those who attended & those who didn't wore Kente cloth to protest @realDonaldTrump’s "shithole" comments about #Africa & #Haiti & to stand in solidarity w/ Africans & people of African descent worldwide. pic.twitter.com/YodkFhnTKp — Black Caucus (@OfficialCBC) January 31, 2018

Finally, during Trump’s speech, he once again brought up the idea that Black unemployment rates were low under his presidency. Watch the clip below to see the CBC’s reaction.

Members of Congressional Black Caucus offer no reaction as Pres. Trump says "African-American unemployment stands at the lowest rate ever recorded" in #SOTU address https://t.co/q18EZzVe9p pic.twitter.com/Xxkqc7hFt9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 31, 2018

Over it.

Much of the Internet agreed.

