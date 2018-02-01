9 O'Clock News
Cardi B Pushes Back Wedding Plans

Posted 2 hours ago
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside

Cardi B tells E! News,

“You know the thing about it is, I really want to get married around the fall time, I love the fall time.”

“But I keep getting, ‘Do you want to do tour around this time?’ ‘Hey do you want to do this around this time?’ And it’s just like—I’m touring, I’m putting out an album. He’s touring, putting out an album.”

“It’s not only about the wedding date. It’s not just one day. It’s gotta be a whole almost two weeks type of thing. We want a honeymoon. Do we even have time for that?”

“We’re really into our careers in our lives…We are really workaholics. It’s crazy.”

