Weird News| Charles Barkley Says There’s No Such Thing As Vegetarians!

Coming from Charles. . .this might be more along the lines of dumb news!
Via Huntington Post:
NBA on TNT” analyst Charles Barkley apparently has a beef with vegetarians ― they don’t exist in his mind.
“There’s no such thing as a vegetarian,” the outspoken Hall of Famer told TNT host Ernie Johnson, Jr., on Thursday’s broadcast. “Nobody doesn’t like meat, Ernie.”
Johnson then remarked, “Prime form tonight.”
“It’s not a thing,” continued Barkley. “Nobody doesn’t like meat.” Continue reading on this post [HERE].
