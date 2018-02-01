Weird News| Charles Barkley Says There’s No Such Thing As Vegetarians!

Weird News| Charles Barkley Says There's No Such Thing As Vegetarians!

Coming from Charles. . .this  might be more along the lines of dumb news!

Via Huntington Post:

NBA on TNT” analyst Charles Barkley apparently has a beef with vegetarians ― they don’t exist in his mind.

“There’s no such thing as a vegetarian,” the outspoken Hall of Famer told TNT host Ernie Johnson, Jr., on Thursday’s broadcast. “Nobody doesn’t like meat, Ernie.”

Johnson then remarked, “Prime form tonight.”

“It’s not a thing,” continued Barkley. “Nobody doesn’t like meat.” Continue reading on this post [HERE].

