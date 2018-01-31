GET THE LOOK: Angela Bassett’s ‘Black Panther’ Yellow Jumpsuit

Leave it to the ageless Angela Bassett to make a sartorial splash at the “Black Panther” premiere in Hollywood. As if the movie is not exciting enough with an all-black cast and pre-sale tickets already going out the roof, many of us (self included) are excited for the clothing we can expect to see. For the premiere, Angela didn’t disappoint in a $14,000 Naeem Khan Spring 2017 yellow fringed jumpsuit.

She finished off the look with gold platform heels by Le Silla, and jewelry by Gismondi, One Sex, Dorriean and Darrell Roache (that custom ring is everything!). And while it’s pretty hard to find another yellow-fringed jumpsuit, here are a few options if you’re ready to sport your #Lemonade magic like Angela.

SPLURGE

In the same collection, Khan showed a fringed mini dress that had the same structure and making of its jumpsuit alter ego. Yes, it’s quite a splurge for $6,700. However, The Dolls House Fashion makes a red fringe jumpsuit (thedollshousefashion.com, $495) that’ll give you all the fringe you could ever need! To add a bit of gold heelage in your life, we’re always thinking Gucci. These $920 Gucci gold metallic platform heels are sure to steal the show.

SPEND

Let’s say you’re more focused on adding something bright and yellow to your wardrobe. Though it doesn’t have the fringe, this $79.00 lace-up jumpsuit from Urban Outfitters is dainty and feminine with a brocade style, still able to turn heads. The bold color will cost you more in fringe. If you want the fringe factor and okay in having it in a dress form, try this ASOS fringe mesh strappy bodycon dress in a sherbert orange ($48.00).

SAVE

If you’re just in the field for a yellow jumpsuit (aren’t we all?) try looking at high-street stores for general renditions to designer looks from the runway. This yellow jumpsuit from ASOS (asos.com, $64) has an elastic waistband so you’ll have room to dance around all night, and if you’re really strapped for cash, this yellow Boohoo jumpsuit also has a little fringe detail and is only $31! Either of these options will look fab with some show-stopping heels. Speaking of heels, these Theresa platforms by Chinese Laundry (nordstrom.com, $70) are inexpensive with a great platform for easy comfort and long nights out.

