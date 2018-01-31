Was Tina Knowles’ Comment About The Grammys Tacky? [EXCLUSIVE]

Tina Knowles reportedly had some complaints about the Grammys and the way her daughter Beyonce & son-in-law Jay-Z were treated. Along with much of Jay’s fanbase, Tina was pretty upset about the fact that Hov walked away with no wins from the eight nominations he racked up with “4:44.”

She posted a photo of Bey & Jay to Instagram with a shady caption. Meanwhile, the streets are talking and wondering if the whole cheating scandal was real, or a marketing plan that backfired. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

