The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why DMX’s Sermon In St. Louis Bar Super Inspirational [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

After a commendable attempt at sobriety, DMX is heading back to jail after failing a drug test. But before that development took place, he was preaching up an inspirational storm in a bar in St. Louis. Headkrack points out why his sermon holds extra weight coming from a man with his experience. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why DMX’s Reality TV Show Sounds Risky [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Iyanla Vanzant On Why She Hasn’t Spoken To DMX Since His “Fix My Life” Episode [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Why DMX Is Staying In Rehab Longer Than Mandated [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

14 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

Continue reading Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 7 hours ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 1 day ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 3 days ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 3 days ago
01.28.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 6 days ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 6 days ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 2 weeks ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 2 weeks ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Photos