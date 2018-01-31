9 O'Clock News
Tina Knowles-Lawson Threw Some Shade At The GRAMMYs

Posted 38 mins ago
Just one day after the 2018 Grammy Awards, Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson, mother of Beyonce and Solange took to her social media to post a few pictures of her eldest daughter and son-in-law.

Under one of her post, she throws a little shade at the Grammy Awards wih the caption, “Last night at the Fammys opps sorry i mean Grammys…”

This comes one day after Jay-Z goes 0 for 8 and a year after Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade‘ losses the Album Of The Year Award.

