Blue Ivy Shooshed Her Parents Jay Z & Beyonce + More Grammy Shenanigans You Missed

It’s safe to say Black Hollywood owned the 60th Grammy awards last night, bringing the best fashion moments and hypest performances to music’s biggest night. Kendrick Lamar opened the show. Bruno Mars and Cardi B finessed the stage with their 90s ode, while Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller and Sza blessed us with their musical genius.

Like all award shows, the fun happens when the cameras aren’t rolling. Here’s the moments everyone is still talking about:

Blue Ivy Basically Told Bey & Jay To Chill

Blue! 💀😂🤣 A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Jan 28, 2018 at 6:50pm PST

Bono Slipped Cardi B A Secret Note

Lil Uzi Vert’s Awkward Red Carpet With Giuliana Rancic

Cardi B Felt Nervous In Her Vagina…Lol

Beyonce & Jay Z At The Grammys After Party

The Grammy goodness keeps on going. Read a full recap, here.

