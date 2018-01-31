9 O'Clock News
Blue Ivy Shooshed Her Parents Jay Z & Beyonce + More Grammy Shenanigans You Missed

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

It’s safe to say Black Hollywood owned the 60th Grammy awards last night, bringing the best fashion moments and hypest performances to music’s biggest night. Kendrick Lamar opened the show. Bruno Mars and Cardi B finessed the stage with their 90s ode, while Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller and Sza blessed us with their musical genius.

Like all award shows, the fun happens when the cameras aren’t rolling. Here’s the moments everyone is still talking about:

Blue Ivy Basically Told Bey & Jay To Chill

Blue! 💀😂🤣

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Bono Slipped Cardi B A Secret Note

I️ CANT BELIEVE IT !!

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Lil Uzi Vert’s Awkward Red Carpet With Giuliana Rancic

#PressPlay #LilUziVert gave #GiulianaRancic a great #Grammy interview 😩

Cardi B Felt Nervous In Her Vagina…Lol

#PressPlay #CardiB Shares her excitement at the #Grammys 😂 via: @buzzfeed

Beyonce & Jay Z At The Grammys After Party

The Grammy goodness keeps on going. Read a full recap, here.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-award

The 2018 Grammy's took place in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28th, 2018. We rounded up all of your Black recording artists and celebs that walked the red carpet. Get into the details on their looks. Tell us in the comment section which one is your favorite.

