How ‘Black Panther’s’ Bad A** Dora Milaje Warrior Florence Kasumba Achieved Her LA Premiere Look

Written By: Darralynn Hutson

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Black Panther’s LA premiere was a celebration of eclectic fashion. Florence Kasumba, who portrays Ayo, a bad a** warrior in king T’Challa’s Dora Milaje army, stepped out in a black sequenced fitted creation from South African designer, David Tlale. The black gown lace gown with embroidery accents provided all the drama you’d expect at such an epic premiere. Because when you’re a professional in martial arts and an accomplished dancer, you have to dress accordingly.

Florence alongside stylist Jason Haley of HUNCH and makeup artist Dana Delaney, created the one of a kind red carpet moment. Florence looked every bit fierce accessorized in funky sandal wedges and an embroidered clutch purse from Christian Louboutin.

Get into the details of the look when you keep scrolling.

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

