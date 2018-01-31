Everyone Tries To Get Gary With Da Tea To Reform His Washcloth Habits [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
It was a regular day on the morning show, and fans were weighing in on Gary With Da Tea‘s wash routine. It became apparent that Gary uses the same wash cloth to wash his face as he uses on the entire rest of his body, and it sparked a debate about whether or not he’s nasty because of that fact.

Folks called up to voice their opinions on the matter, while Gary’s fellow cast mates tried to find a solution for him. Click on the audio player to hear in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

