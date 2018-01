Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Is Ready To Thrown Hands Over Grandbaby [EXCLUSIVE]

In this Prank Call, Rickey Smiley plays the grandmother involved in an altercation with some other girls. Rickey calls up a woman to confront her, claiming that she put a scratch on her grandbaby’s arm, when she is innocent of any wrongdoing. The woman on the other end of the line, however, begs to differ. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

