Church Announcements: How Illiteracy Killed 94-Year-Old Deacon [EXCLUSIVE]

In these Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins shares news of the passing of 94-year-old Deacon Harold Lumpkin. Despite being in outstanding health for has age, and being extremely physically active, he was abruptly called to Jesus. It wasn’t because of his active lifestyle, but because he never learned how to read. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Church Announcements: Member’s Grandson Tried To Snort A Whole Snowstorm [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Church Announcements: Why Security Might Be Needed At The Next Usher Board Meeting [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Church Announcements: Why The Pastor Has Banned Testimonies [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Everyone Tries To Get Gary With Da Tea To Reform His Washcloth Habits [EXCLUSIVE]
- These Celebs Could Totally Star In 90’s TV Show Reboots
- Blue Ivy Shooshed Her Parents Jay Z & Beyonce + More Grammy Shenanigans You Missed
- Would You Pass Up $50,000 For A 10 Minute Conversation With Jay Z?
- Black Tony Is Selling Police Horses To Women Who Want New Hair [EXCLUSIVE]
- Millennials Give Ultimate Clapback When A Show Asks If They’re Useless
- DMX Taken Into Custody: A Look Back At When He Was Brutally Honest About His Drug Addiction
- Have You Ever Seen This Footage Of Black Lightning’s Cress Williams As Green Lantern?
- Black Panther Royal Premiere
- “Glee” Actor Mark Salling Takes His Own Life Before Sentencing for Child Pornography Charges