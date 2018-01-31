Church Announcements: How Illiteracy Killed 94-Year-Old Deacon [EXCLUSIVE]

In these Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins shares news of the passing of 94-year-old Deacon Harold Lumpkin. Despite being in outstanding health for has age, and being extremely physically active, he was abruptly called to Jesus. It wasn’t because of his active lifestyle, but because he never learned how to read. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Church Announcements: Member’s Grandson Tried To Snort A Whole Snowstorm [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Church Announcements: Why Security Might Be Needed At The Next Usher Board Meeting [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Church Announcements: Why The Pastor Has Banned Testimonies [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: