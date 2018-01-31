The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Church Announcements: How Illiteracy Killed 94-Year-Old Deacon [EXCLUSIVE]

In these Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins shares news of the passing of 94-year-old Deacon Harold Lumpkin. Despite being in outstanding health for has age, and being extremely physically active, he was abruptly called to Jesus. It wasn’t because of his active lifestyle, but because he never learned how to read. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

