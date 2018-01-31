“Glee” Actor Mark Salling Takes His Own Life Before Sentencing for Child Pornography Charges

"Glee" Actor Mark Salling Takes His Own Life Before Sentencing for Child Pornography Charges

(RNN) – Mark Salling, disgraced former star of Glee, was found dead on Tuesday at the age of 35 according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Salling’s attorney Michael J. Proctor told the Associated Press, he died Tuesday.

Stalling pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in December and was to be sentenced in March.

Because of the plea deal, he would serve four to six years in prison, and register as a sex offender. More than 50,000 images of prepubescent children were found on Salling’s computer and a thumb drive.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Photos