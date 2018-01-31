These Celebs Could Totally Star In 90’s TV Show Reboots

0 reads Leave a comment
On Tuesday, it was announced that Tom Hanks is set to take on the role of Mr. Rogers in the upcoming biopic about the late education star, entitled “You Are My Friend”.
In the spirit of nostalgia, imagine what it would be like if today’s celebs starred in the reboot of some of our favorite shows from the 90’s? Like, imagine Reading Rainbow coming back with Chadwick Boseman as LeVar Burton.
Reading Rainbow
Chadwick Boseman
Hit the flip to travel back, to the future.
