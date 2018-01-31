Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

These Celebs Could Totally Star In 90’s TV Show Reboots

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 37 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
27th Annual EMA Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

On Tuesday, it was announced that Tom Hanks is set to take on the role of Mr. Rogers in the upcoming biopic about the late education star, entitled “You Are My Friend”.

In the spirit of nostalgia, imagine what it would be like if today’s celebs starred in the reboot of some of our favorite shows from the 90’s? Like, imagine Reading Rainbow coming back with Chadwick Boseman as LeVar Burton.

Reading Rainbow 

Chadwick Boseman

Premiere Of Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

 

Hit the flip to travel back, to the future.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 38 mins ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 21 hours ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 3 days ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 3 days ago
01.28.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 6 days ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 6 days ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 2 weeks ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 2 weeks ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Photos