Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Would You Pass Up $50,000 For A 10 Minute Conversation With Jay Z?

Is a priceless experience really worth $50,000?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 39 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Tidal X: Brooklyn

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

One user on Twitter posed a difficult question: Which one would you choose: Dinner with Jay Z, or $50,000?

For Jay Z fans, this might be a difficult choice–he’s obviously a legend, and especially after his latest project 4:44, he’s always known to educate and drop knowledge both in his music and interviews alike. A lot of people argue that the knowledge Hov would bestow upon one over the span of a dinner would be worth more than $50,000…

And others, well…lets just say that they wouldn’t have any problem taking that money and declining the interaction with Jay. After all, $50,000 is a lot of money. And most people in the conversation are pretty positive that Hov would laugh right in your face for picking to hang out with him instead of taking free cash.

The fact of the matter is, though dinner with such an icon would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, someone probably isn’t gonna offer you a free $50K again in your life either. Thinking a mogul is going to give up all of his knowledge at dinner with a stranger might not be too smart, but for some fans, a few minutes with Jay Z seems priceless.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 39 mins ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 21 hours ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 3 days ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 3 days ago
01.28.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 6 days ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 6 days ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 2 weeks ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 2 weeks ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Photos