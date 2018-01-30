News
Home > News

Watch: Tinashe Talks About Her Upcoming Album And Collaborating With Offset

'Joyride' is coming sooner than you think

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-GRAMMY-SHOW-MUSIC-PRETELECAST-ARRIVALS

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

For fans of Tinashe–and anyone else who has been following her career for the past few years–it seems like she’s been teasing her upcoming album Joyride for as long as Dr. Dre has been talking about working on Detox. Now that actual music from the album have been released, including her new single “No Drama” featuring Migos’ Offset, it seems like the project is finally on the way!

Tinashe sat down with MTV to talk about the evolution of Joyride and all of the changes it’s taken on since she initially started working on it years ago. Because the collection has been in the performer’s possession for so long, it makes sense that she thinks about it like her baby and is having a hard time letting go–but that is going to happen very soon, according to the star.

Peep the whole interview with Tinashe down below to hear her dish on the ever-changing Joyride.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 10 hours ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 2 days ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 2 days ago
01.28.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 5 days ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 5 days ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 2 weeks ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 2 weeks ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
Photos