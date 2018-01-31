9 O'Clock News
Meek Mill Court Clerk Fired After Asking for Money During Trial

The court clerk that slipped a note to Meek asking him for money during his probation violation hearing has been fired … according to TMZ.

Court officials tell TMZ, Wanda Chavarria irretrievably crossed the line by writing in her note she needed college tuition money for her son, saying, “unfortunately with my bad credit, I am unable to secure a loan or co-sign a loan for my son. Anything that you can do is very much appreciated.”

