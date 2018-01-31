9 O'Clock News
Meek Mill’s Judge Reportedly Did Not Tell Him To Fire His Management

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Remember, months ago Meek’s team suggested  Judge Genece Brinkley had requested Meek to  drop his management team, Roc Nation, for her friend/Philly native/manager Charlie Mack.

However, according to legal court documents that isn’t true.

It’s said the probation officer tried to convince Meek saying Charlie Mack was a good influence on him and could help him turn his life around, according to TMZ.

“What I like about Charlie, he is not invested in Meek Mills. He is invested in Robert Williams [Meek’s real name],” the probation officer is quoted.

“I don’t want the record to suggest who your management is or is not,” the judge said.

 

