Meek Mill’s Judge Reportedly Did Not Tell Him To Fire His Management

Remember, months ago Meek’s team suggested Judge Genece Brinkley had requested Meek to drop his management team, Roc Nation, for her friend/Philly native/manager Charlie Mack.

However, according to legal court documents that isn’t true.

It’s said the probation officer tried to convince Meek saying Charlie Mack was a good influence on him and could help him turn his life around, according to TMZ.

“What I like about Charlie, he is not invested in Meek Mills. He is invested in Robert Williams [Meek’s real name],” the probation officer is quoted.