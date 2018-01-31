Meek Mill’s Judge Reportedly Did Not Tell Him To Fire His Management

Remember, months ago Meek’s team suggested Judge Genece Brinkley had requested Meek to drop his management team, Roc Nation, for her friend/Philly native/manager Charlie Mack.
However, according to legal court documents that isn’t true.
It’s said the probation officer tried to convince Meek saying Charlie Mack was a good influence on him and could help him turn his life around, according to TMZ.
“What I like about Charlie, he is not invested in Meek Mills. He is invested in Robert Williams [Meek’s real name],” the probation officer is quoted.
Justice For Meek Mill Rally {Exclusive Photos}
1. Julius Dr. J Erving
Source:R1 Digital
1 of 27
2. Rick Ross
Source:R1 Digital
2 of 27
3. Dr. J
Source:R1 Digital
3 of 27
4. Eagles Safety Malcolm Jenkins
Source:R1 Digital
4 of 27
5. #Rally4Meek
Source:R1 Digital
5 of 27
6. Boom 103.9's DJ Amir
Source:R1 Digital
6 of 27
7. Free Meek
Source:R1 Digital
7 of 27
8. The Youth Showed Out
Source:R1 Digital
8 of 27
9. Mood: Dallas Week
Source:R1 Digital
9 of 27
10. Eric & the kids after the rally
Source:R1 Digital
10 of 27
11. Media Frenzy
Source:R1 Digital
11 of 27
12. #FreeMeekMill
Source:R1 Digital
12 of 27
13. Rozay
Source:R1 Digital
13 of 27
14. Before The Rally
Source:R1 Digital
14 of 27
15. #Rally4Meek
Source:R1 Digital
15 of 27
16. Julius Speaking To The Crowd
Source:R1 Digital
16 of 27
17. Aftermath
Source:R1 Digital
17 of 27
18. Philly Supports Meek
Source:R1 Digital
18 of 27
19. Rally
Source:R1 Digital
19 of 27
20. #RoleModels4Meek
Source:R1 Digital
20 of 27
21. Filbert Street
Source:R1 Digital
21 of 27
22. MMG
Source:R1 Digital
22 of 27
23. Eagles Corner Jalen Mills
Source:R1 Digital
23 of 27
24. Charlie Mack!
Source:R1 Digital
24 of 27
25. DJ Amir & Eagles Defensive End Vinny Curry
Source:R1 Digital
25 of 27
26. Stand Together
Source:R1 Digital
26 of 27
27. #JusticeForMeek Rally Graphic
Source:Rally4Meek
27 of 27