Rickey Smiley On Everything Weird About New Life-Like Blow-Up Dolls [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Everyone’s talking about the new blow-up sex dolls for men (which you don’t have to blow up). They weigh around 150 lbs, and, according to Rickey Smiley, some of them are thick! Rickey says they’re scary because “they look like a beautiful dead person.”
The show’s producers, Hollywood and Beyonce, chat with Rickey about the strangeness of this new $1100 adult toy. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Discusses The Importance Of “Cleaning House” In Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Has Everyone Cracking Up Backstage At “The Wendy Williams Show” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Rules About Going Number 2 In Other People’s Homes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Everyone Tries To Get Gary With Da Tea To Reform His Washcloth Habits [EXCLUSIVE]
- These Celebs Could Totally Star In 90’s TV Show Reboots
- Blue Ivy Shooshed Her Parents Jay Z & Beyonce + More Grammy Shenanigans You Missed
- Would You Pass Up $50,000 For A 10 Minute Conversation With Jay Z?
- Black Tony Is Selling Police Horses To Women Who Want New Hair [EXCLUSIVE]
- Millennials Give Ultimate Clapback When A Show Asks If They’re Useless
- DMX Taken Into Custody: A Look Back At When He Was Brutally Honest About His Drug Addiction
- Have You Ever Seen This Footage Of Black Lightning’s Cress Williams As Green Lantern?
- Black Panther Royal Premiere
- “Glee” Actor Mark Salling Takes His Own Life Before Sentencing for Child Pornography Charges