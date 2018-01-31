The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley On Everything Weird About New Life-Like Blow-Up Dolls [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 37 mins ago
Everyone’s talking about the new blow-up sex dolls for men (which you don’t have to blow up). They weigh around 150 lbs, and, according to Rickey Smiley, some of them are thick! Rickey says they’re scary because “they look like a beautiful dead person.”

The show’s producers, Hollywood and Beyonce, chat with Rickey about the strangeness of this new $1100 adult toy.  Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

