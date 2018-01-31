The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Rae Sremmurd’s Next Release Will Be A Triple Album [EXCLUSIVE]

The Mississippi hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd made a big name for themselves with their last album, “SremmLife.” Well, after some quiet on their front, they have announced that their next album will be three albums in one. What can we expect from such a big undertaking? Click on the audio player to hear more from the Front Page in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

