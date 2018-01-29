Has Walmart Been Locking Up Black Beauty Products While Wypipo Products Go Free?

Walmart is being called out after a customer accused the company of locking up African American beauty products, while leaving wypipo to freely grab their respective beauty goods.

Essie Grundy claims she was shopping for a comb in Perry, CA when she discovered it was locked in a cabinet. “That’s when I noticed that all of the African-American products were locked up under lock and key,” she told reporters, according to Business Insider.

As proof, video footage has surfaced. You can view the clip up top, plus some photos below.

If Walmart is gonna lock up hair products they need to do it for all of them not only the ethnic hair products pic.twitter.com/XcnajuNNsV — Khadijah (@Kadia2_) January 22, 2018

While some claim it is not racist because Walmart locks up “tons of other shit,” Essie Grundy is suing the company. In the meantime, Walmart issued a statement that said the company does not tolerate discrimination of any kind, adding certain “determinations are made on a store-by-sore basis using data supporting the need for heightened measures.” Hm.

This is @Walmart statement regarding the racial discrimination lawsuit stemming from the shelves in Perris, CA. A customer claims the store locks up products used by African-Americans. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/q6Iiz7poSN — Joy Benedict (@joybenedict) January 26, 2018

