News
Home > News

Has Walmart Been Locking Up Black Beauty Products While Wypipo Products Go Free?

A Walmart shopper is suing the company for racial discrimination.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Walmart is being called out after a customer accused the company of locking up African American beauty products, while leaving wypipo to freely grab their respective beauty goods.

Essie Grundy claims she was shopping for a comb in Perry, CA when she discovered it was locked in a cabinet. “That’s when I noticed that all of the African-American products were locked up under lock and key,” she told reporters, according to Business Insider.

As proof, video footage has surfaced. You can view the clip up top, plus some photos below.

While some claim it is not racist because Walmart locks up “tons of other shit,” Essie Grundy is suing the company. In the meantime, Walmart issued a statement that said the company does not tolerate discrimination of any kind, adding certain “determinations are made on a store-by-sore basis using data supporting the need for heightened measures.” Hm.

Thoughts?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 2 days ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 2 days ago
01.28.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 5 days ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 5 days ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 7 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 2 weeks ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 2 weeks ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
Photos