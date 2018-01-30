Complete List Of 2018 GRAMMY Award Winners

GENERAL FIELD

Album of the Year:

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

4:44 — Jay-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama — Lorde

24K Magic — Bruno Mars — WINNER

Record of the Year:

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars — WINNER

Song of the Year:

“Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

“4:44” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

“Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

“1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) — WINNER

Best New Artist:

Alessia Cara — WINNER

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Music Video:

“Up All Night” — Beck

“Makeba” — Jain

“The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z

“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

“1-800-273-8255” — Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

R&B FIELD

Best R&B Performance:

“Get You” — Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

“Distraction” — Kehlani

“High” — Ledisi

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars — WINNER

“The Weekend” — SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Laugh And Move On” — The Baylor Project

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino — WINNER

“What I’m Feelin’” — Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones|

“All The Way” — Ledisi

“Still” — Mali Music

Best R&B Song:

“First Began” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

“Location” — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

“Redbone” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Supermodel” — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)

“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) — WINNER

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Free 6LACK — 6LACK

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

American Teen — Khalid

Ctrl — SZA

Starboy — The Weeknd — WINNER

Best R&B Album:

Freudian — Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule — Ledisi

24K Magic — Bruno Mars — WINNER

Gumbo — PJ Morton

Feel the Real –Musiq Soulchild

RAP FIELD

Best Rap Performance:

“Bounce Back” — Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“4:44” — Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

“Bad And Boujee” — Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

“PRBLMS” — 6LACK

“Crew” — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud” — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé

“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna — WINNER

“Love Galore” — SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best Rap Song:

“Bodak Yellow” — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)

“Chase Me” — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer,

songwriters (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi)

“HUMBLE.” — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) — WINNER

“Sassy” — Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)

“The Story Of O.J.” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

Best Rap Album:

4:44 — Jay-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

Culture — Migos

Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody

Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator

GOSPEL/ CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC FIELD

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

“Too Hard Not To” — Tina Campbell

“You Deserve It” — JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn

“Better Days” — Le’Andria

“My Life” — The Walls Group

“Never Have To Be Alone” — CeCe Winans — WINNER

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

“Oh My Soul” — Casting Crowns

“Clean” — Natalie Grant

“What A Beautiful Name” — Hillsong Worship — WINNER

“Even If” — MercyMe

“Hills And Valleys” — Tauren Wells

Best Gospel Album:

Crossover: Live From Music City — Travis Greene

Bigger Than Me — Le’Andria

Close — Marvin Sapp

Sunday Song — Anita Wilson

Let Them Fall in Love — CeCe Winans — WINNER

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

Rise — Danny Gokey

Echoes (Deluxe Edition) — Matt Maher

Lifer — MercyMe

Hills and Valleys — Tauren Wells

Chain Breaker — Zach Williams — WINNER

Best Roots Gospel Album:

The Best Of the Collingsworth Family – Volume 1 — The Collingsworth Family

Give Me Jesus — Larry Cordle

Resurrection — Joseph Habedank

Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope — Reba McEntire — WINNER

Hope for All Nations — Karen Peck & New River

POP FIELD

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” — Kesha

“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga

“What About Us” — P!nk

“Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran — WINNER

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man — WINNER

“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Bublé

Triplicate — Bob Dylan

In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer — WINNER

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay

Lust for Life — Lana Del Rey

Evolve — Imagine Dragons

Rainbow — Kesha

Joanne — Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran — WINNER

DANCE/ELECTRONIC FIELD

Best Dance Recording:

“Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa

“Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook

“Andromeda” — Gorillaz Featuring DRAM

“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem — WINNER

“Line Of Sight” — Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Migration — Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk — WINNER

Mura Masa — Mura Masa

A Moment Apart — Odesza

What Now — Sylvan Esso

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL FIELD

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

What If — The Jerry Douglas Band

Spirit — Alex Han

Mount Royal — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

Prototype — Jeff Lorber Fusion — WINNER

Bad Hombre — Antonio Sanchez

ROCK FIELD

Best Rock Performance:

“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen — WINNER

“The Promise” — Chris Cornell

“Run” — Foo Fighters

“No Good” — Kaleo

“Go To War” — Nothing More

Best Metal Performance:

“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red

“Black Hoodie” — Body Count

“Forever” — Code Orange

“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon — WINNER

“Clockworks” — Meshuggah

Best Rock Song:

“Atlas, Rise!” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Blood In The Cut” — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

“Go To War” — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

“Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters) — WINNER

“The Stage” — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

Best Rock Album:

Emperor Of Sand — Mastodon

Hardwired…To Self-Destruct — Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More

Villains — Queens Of the Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs — WINNER

ALTERNATIVE FIELD

Best Alternative Music Album:

Everything Now — Arcade Fire

Humanz — Gorillaz

American Dream — LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy — Father John Misty

Sleep Well Beast — The National — WINNER

COUNTRY FIELD

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Body Like A Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Losing You: –Alison Krauss

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use A Love Song” — Maren Morris

“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton — WINNER

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne

“My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band

“You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum

“Better Man” — Little Big Town — WINNER

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

Best Country Song:

“Better Man” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

“Body Like A Back Road” — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

“Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) — WINNER

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

“Tin Man” — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album:

Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney

Heart Break — Lady Antebellum

The Breaker — Little Big Town

Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

From a Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton — WINNER

NEW AGE FIELD

Best New Age Album:

Reflection — Brian Eno

SongVersation: Medicine — India.Arie

Dancing On Water — Peter Kater — WINNER

Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 — Kitaro

Spiral Revelation — Steve Roach

JAZZ FIELD

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

“Can’t Remember Why” — Sara Caswell, soloist

“Dance Of Shiva” — Billy Childs, soloist

“Whisper Not” — Fred Hersch, soloist

“Miles Beyond” — John McLaughlin, soloist — WINNER

“Ilimba” — Chris Potter, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

The Journey — The Baylor Project

A Social Call — Jazzmeia Horn

Bad Ass and Blind — Raul Midón

Porter Plays Porter — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

Dreams and Daggers — Cécile McLorin Salvant — WINNER

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

Uptown, Downtown — Bill Charlap Trio

Rebirth — Billy Childs — WINNER

Project Freedom –Joey DeFrancesco & The People

Open Book — Fred Hersch

The Dreamer Is the Dream — Chris Potter

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

MONK’estra Vol. 2 — John Beasley

Jigsaw — Alan Ferber Big Band

Bringin’ It — Christian McBride Big Band — WINNER

Homecoming — Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne

Whispers on the Wind — Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge

Best Latin Jazz Album:

Hybrido – From Rio To Wayne Shorter — Antonio Adolfo

Oddara — Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

Outra Coisa – The Music Of Moacir Santos — Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

Típico — Miguel Zenón

Jazz Tango — Pablo Ziegler Trio — WINNER

LATIN FIELD

Best Latin Pop Album:

Lo Único Constante — Alex Cuba

Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes

Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017 — La Santa Cecilia

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) — Natalia Lafourcade

El Dorado — Shakira — WINNER

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:

Ayo — Bomba Estéreo

Pa’ Fuera — C4 Trío & Desorden Público

Salvavidas De Hielo — Jorge Drexler

El Paradise — Los Amigos Invisibles

Residente — Residente — WINNER

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):

Ni Diablo Ni Santo — Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda

Ayer Y Hoy — Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

Momentos — Alex Campos

Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas — Aida Cuevas — WINNER

Zapateando En El Norte — Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)

Best Tropical Latin Album:

Albita — Albita

Art of the Arrangement — Doug Beavers

Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta — WINNER

Gente Valiente — Silvestre Dangond

Indestructible — Diego El Cigala

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC FIELD

Best American Roots Performance:

Killer Diller Blues — Alabama Shakes — WINNER

Let My Mother Live — Blind Boys Of Alabama

Arkansas Farmboy — Glen Campbell

Steer Your Way — Leonard Cohen

I Never Cared For You — Alison Krauss

Best American Roots Song:

“Cumberland Gap” — David Rawlings

“I Wish You Well” — The Mavericks

“If We Were Vampires” — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit — WINNER

“It Ain’t Over Yet” — Rodney Crowell Featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White

“My Only True Friend” –Gregg Allman

Best Americana Album:

Southern Blood — Gregg Allman

Shine On Rainy Day — Brent Cobb

Beast Epic — Iron & Wine

The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit — WINNER

Brand New Day — The Mavericks

Best Bluegrass Album:

Fiddler’s Dream — Michael Cleveland

Laws Of Gravity — The Infamous Stringdusters — WINNER (TIE)

Original — Bobby Osborne

Universal Favorite — Noam Pikelny

All The Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live] — Rhonda Vincent And The Rage — WINNER (TIE

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Migration Blues — Eric Bibb

Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio — Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

Roll And Tumble — R.L. Boyce

Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train — Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi

Blue & Lonesome — The Rolling Stones — WINNER

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm — Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

Recorded Live In Lafayette — Sonny Landreth

TajMo — Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ — WINNER

Got Soul — Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Live From The Fox Oakland — Tedeschi Trucks Band

Best Folk Album:

Mental Illness — Aimee Mann — WINNER

Semper Femina — Laura Marling

The Queen Of Hearts — Offa Rex

You Don’t Own Me Anymore — The Secret Sisters

The Laughing Apple — Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

Top Of the Mountain — Dwayne Dopsie And The Zydeco Hellraisers

Ho’okena 3.0 — Ho’okena

Kalenda — Lost Bayou Ramblers — WINNER

Miyo Kekisepa, Make A Stand [Live] — Northern Cree

Pua Kiele — Josh Tatofi

REGGAE FIELD

Best Reggae Album:

Chronology — Chronixx

Lost In Paradise — Common Kings

Wash House Ting — J Boog

Stony Hill — Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley — WINNER

Avrakedabra — Morgan Heritage

WORLD MUSIC FIELD

Best World Music Album:

Memoria De Los Sentidos — Vicente Amigo

Para Mi — Buika

Rosa Dos Ventos — Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro

Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration — Ladysmith Black Mambazo — WINNER

Elwan — Tinariwen

CHILDREN’S FIELD

Best Children’s Album:

Brighter Side — Gustafer Yellowgold

Feel What U Feel — Lisa Loeb — WINNER

Lemonade — Justin Roberts

Rise Shine #Woke — Alphabet Rockers

Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

SPOKEN WORD FIELD

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

Astrophysics For People In A Hurry — Neil Degrasse Tyson

Born To Run — Bruce Springsteen

Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter — Shelly Peiken

Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders) — Bernie Sanders And Mark Ruffalo

The Princess Diarist — Carrie Fisher — WINNER

COMEDY FIELD

Best Comedy Album:

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas — Dave Chappelle — WINNER

Cinco — Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust — Sarah Silverman

What Now? — Kevin Hart

MUSICAL THEATER FIELD

Best Musical Theater Album:

Come From Away — Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Dear Evan Hansen — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording) — WINNER

Hello, Dolly! — Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA FIELD

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Baby Driver — (Various Artists)

Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 — (Various Artists)

Hidden Figures: The Album — (Various Artists)

La La Land — (Various Artists) — WINNER

Moana: The Songs — (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Arrival — Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer

Dunkirk — Hans Zimmer, composer

Game Of Thrones: Season 7 — Ramin Djawadi, composer

Hidden Figures — Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers

La La Land — Justin Hurwitz, composer — WINNER

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

“City Of Stars” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)

“How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho) — WINNER

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (‘Fifty Shades Darker’)” — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Zayn & Taylor Swift)

“Never Give Up” — Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)

“Stand Up For Something” — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common)

COMPOSING/ ARRANGING FIELD

Best Instrumental Composition:

“Alkaline” — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet)

“Choros #3” — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne)

“Home Free (For Peter Joe)” — Nate Smith, composer (Nate Smith)

“Three Revolutions” — Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & Chucho Valdés) — WINNER

“Warped Cowboy” — Chuck Owen, composer (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:

“All Hat, No Saddle” — Chuck Owen, arranger (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)

“Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can” — John Williams, arranger (John Williams) — WINNER

“Home Free (For Peter Joe)” — Nate Smith, arranger (Nate Smith)

“Ugly Beauty/Pannonica” — John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)

“White Christmas” — Chris Walden, arranger (Herb Alpert)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:

“Another Day Of Sun” — Justin Hurwitz, arranger (La La Land Cast)

“Every Time We Say Goodbye” — Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Clint Holmes Featuring Jane Monheit)

“I Like Myself” — Joel McNeely, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)

“I Loves You Porgy/There’s A Boat That’s Leavin’ Soon For New York” — Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin & Clint Holmes, arrangers (Clint Holmes Featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater And The Count Basie Orchestra)

“Putin” — Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman) — WINNER

PACKAGE FIELD

Best Recording Package:

El Orisha De La Rosa — Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art directors (Magín Díaz) — WINNER (TIE)

Mura Masa — Alex Crossan & Matt De Jong, art directors (Mura Masa)

Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) — Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty) — WINNER (TIE)

Sleep Well Beast — Elyanna Blaser-Gould, Luke Hayman & Andrea Trabucco-Campos, art directors (The National)

Solid State — Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package:

Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta — Tim Breen, art director (Various Artists)

Lovely Creatures: The Best Of Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds (1984 – 2014) — Tom Hingston, art director (Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds)

May 1977: Get Shown The Light — Masaki Koike, art director (Grateful Dead)

The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition — Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists) — WINNER

Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares — Tim Breen, Benjamin Marra & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)

NOTES FIELD

Best Album Notes:

Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With The Truth — Wayne Bledsoe & Bradley Reeves, album notes writers (Various Artists)

Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition — Ted Olson, album notes writer (Various Artists)

The Complete Piano Works Of Scott Joplin — Bryan S. Wright, album notes writer (Richard Dowling)

Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor Of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute— David Giovannoni, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings — Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding) — WINNER

Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams — Michael Corcoran, album notes writer (Washington Phillips)

HISTORICAL FIELD

Best Historical Album:

Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta — Jon Kirby, Florent Mazzoleni, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Various Artists)

The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955 — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Matthias Erb, Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Glenn Gould)

Leonard Bernstein – The Composer — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein)

Sweet As Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From The Horn Of Africa — Nicolas Sheikholeslami & Vik Sohonie, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams — Michael Corcoran, April G. Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Washington Phillips)

PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL FIELD

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:

Every Where Is Some Where — Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (K.Flay)

Is This The Life We Really Want? — Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Roger Waters)

Natural Conclusion — Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer (Rose Cousins)

No Shape — Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Perfume Genius)

24K Magic — Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars) — WINNER

Producer Of the Year, Non-Classical:

Calvin Harris

Greg Kurstin — WINNER

Blake Mills

No I.D.

The Stereotypes

Best Remixed Recording:

“Can’t Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)” — Louie Vega, remixer (Loleatta Holloway)

“Funk O’ De Funk (SMLE Remix)” — SMLE, remixers (Bobby Rush)

“Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)” — Leighton James & Christian Srigley, remixers (Kehlani)

“A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)” — Four Tet, remixer (The xx)

“You Move (Latroit Remix)” — Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode) — WINNER

SURROUND SOUND FIELD

Best Surround Sound Album:

Early Americans — Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom) — WINNER

Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra And Choir)

So Is My Love — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)

3-D The Catalogue — Fritz Hilpert, surround mix engineer; Tom Ammermann, surround mastering engineer; Fritz Hilpert, surround producer (Kraftwerk)

Tyberg: Masses — Jesse Brayman, surround mix engineer; Jesse Brayman, surround mastering engineer; Blanton Alspaugh, surround producer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)

PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL FIELD

Best Engineered Album, Classical:

Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude & War Songs — Gary Call, engineer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man — Morten Lindberg, engineer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)

Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies — Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio — Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) — WINNER

Tyberg: Masses — John Newton, engineer; Jesse Brayman, mastering engineer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)

Producer Of the Year, Classical:

Blanton Alspaugh

Manfred Eicher

David Frost — WINNER

Morten Lindberg

Judith Sherman

CLASSICAL FIELD

Best Orchestral Performance:

Concertos For Orchestra — Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches — Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

Debussy: Images; Jeux & La Plus Que Lente — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Mahler: Symphony No. 5 — Osmo Vänskä, conductor (Minnesota Orchestra)

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) — WINNER

Best Opera Recording:

Berg: Lulu — Lothar Koenigs, conductor; Daniel Brenna, Marlis Petersen & Johan Reuter; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra)

Berg: Wozzeck — Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf, producer (Houston Symphony; Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children’s Chorus) — WINNER

Bizet: Les Pêcheurs De Perles — Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Diana Damrau, Mariusz Kwiecień, Matthew Polenzani & Nicolas Testé; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Handel: Ottone — George Petrou, conductor; Max Emanuel Cencic & Lauren Snouffer; Jacob Händel, producer (Il Pomo D’Oro)

Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel — Valery Gergiev, conductor; Vladimir Feliauer, Aida Garifullina & Kira Loginova; Ilya Petrov, producer (Mariinsky Orchestra; Mariinsky Chorus)

Best Choral Performance:

Bryars: The Fifth Century — Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet; The Crossing) — WINNER

Handel: Messiah — Andrew Davis, conductor; Noel Edison, chorus master (Elizabeth DeShong, John Relyea, Andrew Staples & Erin Wall; Toronto Symphony Orchestra; Toronto Mendelssohn Choir)

Mansurian: Requiem — Alexander Liebreich, conductor; Florian Helgath, chorus master (Anja Petersen & Andrew Redmond; Münchener Kammerorchester; RIAS Kammerchor)

Music Of the Spheres — Nigel Short, conductor (Tenebrae)

Tyberg: Masses — Brian A. Schmidt, conductor (Christopher Jacobson; South Dakota Chorale)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:

Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1 — Arcangelo

Death & The Maiden — Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra — WINNER

Divine Theatre – Sacred Motets By Giaches De Wert — Stile Antico

Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann — Joyce Yang & Augustin Hadelich

Martha Argerich & Friends – Live From Lugano 2016 — Martha Argerich & Various Artists

Best Classical Instrumental Solo:

Bach: The French Suites — Murray Perahia

Haydn: Cello Concertos — Steven Isserlis; Florian Donderer, conductor (The Deutsch Kammerphilharmonie Bremen)

Levina: The Piano Concertos — Maria Lettberg; Ariane Matiakh, conductor (Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin)

Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2 — Frank Peter Zimmermann; Alan Gilbert, conductor (NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester)

Transcendental — Daniil Trifonov — WINNER

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:

Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas — Philippe Jaroussky; Petra Müllejans, conductor (Ann-Kathrin Brüggemann & Juan de la Rubia; Freiburger Barockorchester)

Crazy Girl Crazy – Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio — Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig) — WINNER

Gods & Monsters — Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist

In War & Peace – Harmony Through Music — Joyce DiDonato; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)

Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift — Dmitri Hvorostovsky; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra & Style Of Five Ensemble)

Best Classical Compendium:

Barbara — Alexandre Tharaud; Cécile Lenoir, producer

Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer — WINNER

Kurtág: Complete Works For Ensemble & Choir — Reinbert de Leeuw, conductor; Guido Tichelman, producer

Les Routes De L’Esclavage — Jordi Savall, conductor; Benjamin Bleton, producer

Mademoiselle: Première Audience – Unknown Music Of Nadia Boulanger — Lucy Mauro; Lucy Mauro, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition:

Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude — Richard Danielpour, composer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Higdon: Viola Concerto — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) — WINNER

Mansurian: Requiem — Tigran Mansurian, composer (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)

Schoenberg, Adam: Picture Studies — Adam Schoenberg, composer (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)

Zhou Tian: Concerto For Orchestra — Zhou Tian, composer (Louis Langrée & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM FIELD

Best Music Film:

One More Time With Feeling — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Long Strange Trip — (The Grateful Dead)

The Defiant Ones — (Various Artists) — WINNER

Soundbreaking — (Various Artists)

Two Trains Runnin’ — (Various Artists)

