Amber Rose Reveals Her New Ta-Tas: “I Might Just Be A D-Cup”

Model, entrepreneur and feminist Amber Rose took to social media to reveal her new and improved breasts.

Muva informed her fans she was undergoing breast reduction surgery to significantly reduce her natural H-cup breasts.

Before undergoing surgery, the mother-of-one posted her consultation with plastic surgeon Garth Fisher. The doc explained the reduction would improve Rose’s mobility and finally get her comfortably into a spaghetti strap top:

While in recovery, Rose showed off her new rack in a support bra, guessing they were now about a D-Cup.

“Look at how much smaller they are. I really went down a lot,” she said. “I don’t know if you guys know but I was like a 36 H. I was really, really big. I think now I might actually just be a D cup, which is really small for me.”

We are glad Rose got the results she wanted! Maybe now we will be a little more convinced those Sneak Vaunt bras actually work.

