Music
Home > Music

Amber Rose Reveals Her New Ta-Tas: “I Might Just Be A D-Cup”

Rose proudly showed off her new breasts after undergoing reduction surgery.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 12 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Model, entrepreneur and feminist Amber Rose took to social media to reveal her new and improved breasts.

Muva informed her fans she was undergoing breast reduction surgery to significantly reduce her natural H-cup breasts.

Before undergoing surgery, the mother-of-one posted her consultation with plastic surgeon Garth Fisher. The doc explained the reduction would improve Rose’s mobility and finally get her comfortably into a spaghetti strap top:

While in recovery, Rose showed off her new rack in a support bra, guessing they were now about a D-Cup.

“Look at how much smaller they are. I really went down a lot,” she said. “I don’t know if you guys know but I was like a 36 H. I was really, really big. I think now I might actually just be a D cup, which is really small for me.”

#PressPlay: #AmberRose shows off the results

A post shared by Dr. Garth Fisher (@garthfishermd) on

We are glad Rose got the results she wanted! Maybe now we will be a little more convinced those Sneak Vaunt bras actually work.

 

RELATED LINKS

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Amber Rose Looking Red Hot With Her New Hairstyle?

Here’s All The Photos From Amber Rose’s Annual SlutWalk

Amber Rose Wants A Restraining Order Against Wiz Khalifa’s…Mom

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 2 days ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 2 days ago
01.28.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 5 days ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 5 days ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 7 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 7 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 2 weeks ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 2 weeks ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
Photos