It’s A Boy: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Prep For Baby #2

The Legend home is about to get a little more epic.

Posted 12 hours ago
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Chrissy Tiegen rocked her baby bump as a must have accessory in a gorgeous Yanina Couture gown for the 2018 Grammys. During the festivities, the model and wife revealed the couple is expecting a boy.

This will be the second child for Teigen and her hubby, music genius John Legend. Their daughter, Luna, will turn 2 in April.

Big sister-to-be Luna had the honor of revealing Teigen’s pregnancy to the world in November:

Teigen was forthcoming about suffering from post partum depression after the birth of her first child. In an essay she penned for Glamour, the 32-year-old described bouts of weepiness while co-hosting Lip Sync Battle.

“I blamed it on being tired and possibly growing out of the role: “Maybe I’m just not a goofy person anymore. Maybe I’m just supposed to be a mom,” she explained.

Wishing a healthy pregnancy and post-partum recovery for you, Chrissy!

 

