Paternity Results: Man Is Terrified To Tell Baby Mama About New Child [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 25 mins ago
On a Paternity Test Tuesday, a pair of friends with benefits finds themselves confronted with a possible new child together. The two aren’t in love, but Faraji already has a kid with a woman that he and Jazmine are both friends with. Faraji and his baby mama aren’t together anymore, but he’s worried that this news will ruin their peaceful co-parenting arrangement. Click on the audio player above, and part two below, to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Part II:

Photos